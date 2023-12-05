Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Certified Advisory Corp’s Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.77. 330,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,485. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $301.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

