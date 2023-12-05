Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $297.70. 327,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,128. The company has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $301.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

