Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $61,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,291.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 462,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,249. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $113.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

