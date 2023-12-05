Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. The stock had a trading volume of 489,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,358. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $113.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.