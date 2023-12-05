Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Decreased by American Trust

American Trust cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 934,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. 479,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,842. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
