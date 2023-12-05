Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after buying an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after buying an additional 595,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 172,761 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. 774,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

