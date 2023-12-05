Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Lessened by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.71. 64,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,353. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $253.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.25.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

