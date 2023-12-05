Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.48. The company had a trading volume of 115,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

