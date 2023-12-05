Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 1.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $23,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $69.42. 155,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,929. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.