Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $68,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.03. 239,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,634. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

