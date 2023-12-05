Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 55,979 shares.The stock last traded at $81.39 and had previously closed at $82.32.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 567,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,760,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 369,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after buying an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after buying an additional 129,130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

