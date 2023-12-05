Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,221,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,767,000 after acquiring an additional 177,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,678,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,237. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

