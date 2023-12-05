Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.64

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 511460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $401,191,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $242,253,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

