Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.64

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 511460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- GM rally picks up steam after landing full bull rating
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- GitLab is developing an AI-powered market reversal
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- The truth about DocuSign’s relevancy in today’s world: Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.