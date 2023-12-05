Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 1,412,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,021. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

