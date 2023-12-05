Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

