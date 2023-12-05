Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,337. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.