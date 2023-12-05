Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.19. 1,276,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day moving average is $217.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

