Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 17.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $238,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 614,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 38,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 467,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

