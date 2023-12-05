Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $197,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.86. 673,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,069. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

