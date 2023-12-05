Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,278,000 after acquiring an additional 96,652 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,620. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

