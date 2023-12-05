Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 42.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 418,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,351% from the average daily volume of 28,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 44.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$37.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.