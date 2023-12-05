Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.17% of Veeva Systems worth $53,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,530 shares of company stock worth $7,717,830. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.86. 444,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,804. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

