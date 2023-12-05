VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 9.5%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 137,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 139,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$36.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.27.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.