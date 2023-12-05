Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.55

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 227386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Get Vertex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VERX

Vertex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,415,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $525,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,350,717.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock worth $102,364,881 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.