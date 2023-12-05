Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lessened by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,529 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.5% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $386,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,368. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $387.42. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.