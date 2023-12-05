Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 453.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,854,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.92. The stock had a trading volume of 270,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,170. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $387.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.