Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £42,390 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($17.85) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,543.01).

Victrex Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON VCT traded down GBX 36.31 ($0.46) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,412.70 ($17.84). The stock had a trading volume of 151,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,433.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,471.25. Victrex plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,282 ($16.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,710.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 7,228.92%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

