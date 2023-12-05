Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 46.14 Per Share

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,413 ($17.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,432.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,472. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282 ($16.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

