Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.58) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Victrex Stock Performance
Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,413 ($17.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,432.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,472. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,282 ($16.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.
Victrex Company Profile
