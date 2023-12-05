Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093,827 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $34,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,095,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 17.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 847,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.52. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.42%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

