Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:VABK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.
Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
