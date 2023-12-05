Virginia National Bankshares Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:VABK opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.45. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

About Virginia National Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 566.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 209,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.