Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $45,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $257.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

