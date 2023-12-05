Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Visa by 28.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.51. The company had a trading volume of 724,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.09 and its 200-day moving average is $238.00. The company has a market cap of $465.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,049. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

