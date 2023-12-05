Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $64,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.48.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of V stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

