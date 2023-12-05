VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.25.

VMW opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.57. VMware has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 100,043.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,488,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $186,457,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

