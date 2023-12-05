W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of W. R. Berkley worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

WRB stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

