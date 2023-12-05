W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

GWW traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $801.09. 38,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,072. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $746.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.35. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $815.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

