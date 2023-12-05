Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Cut by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,476,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 143,228 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.9% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $70,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,480. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

