Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shot up 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 516,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 637,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$112.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

