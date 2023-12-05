Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 497,134 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,134 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Permian Resources worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 38.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,104,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,104,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Permian Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
Permian Resources stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 1,441,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,668. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Permian Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
