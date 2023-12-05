Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.24.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $152.40. 96,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.88 and its 200 day moving average is $147.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

