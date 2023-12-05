Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 656,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,403,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,860,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 244,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.63. 76,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,144. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

