Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.69 Million in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CMS Energy by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,086,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,804,000 after buying an additional 119,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,667 shares of company stock worth $1,423,372. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. 156,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

