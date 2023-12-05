Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.0 %

Dollar General stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 312,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,306. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

