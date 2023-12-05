Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $8.53 Million Investment in Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 4.10% of Atlas Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

ATLX traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. 15,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,435. Atlas Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlas Lithium ( NASDAQ:ATLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83). On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Lithium Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

