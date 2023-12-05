Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 348,364 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $4,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 465,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE ANF traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.