Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,326 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

XEL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. 236,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,114. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.