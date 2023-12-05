Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 33,526 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.19. 165,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,160. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.