Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 5,746 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 245,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,512,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,525,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

