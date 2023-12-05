Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 59,438 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,438 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $113,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock valued at $327,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SITM traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. 18,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,610. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiTime

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.