Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 668,494 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668,494 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $118.08. 464,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,835. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

